Dog imitates injured owner out of sympathy while coming down the stairs. Watch

There isn’t any dearth of videos on-line that showcase canine imitating their people once they get injured. And a latest viral video is a living proof. The video exhibits the canine imitating his injured human whereas coming down the steps. And by doing this, he isn’t mocking his human however doing it out of sympathy.

The Instagram web page that goes by the username @dogsofinstagram has posted the video and credited it to an Instagram person Ashley Hall. “These stairs are quite sus,” learn the caption accompanying the video with hashtags, together with #suspicious and #greatpetliving.

The video opens with a textual content that reads, “How I come down the stairs since breaking my ankle…” It then exhibits an injured lady coming down the steps fastidiously. As the clip progresses, one other textual content insert seems on the display: “How my dog comes down the stairs since I broke my ankle.” A canine could be seen strolling down the steps imitating his human to sympathize along with her.

Watch the video that exhibits the canine and his injured proprietor under:

Since being shared on July 30, the video has raked up greater than 1.7 million views and over 1.2 lakh likes. The share has additionally invited a number of feedback.

“Monkey see monkey do,” learn a remark from a canine web page on Instagram with a laughing emoticon. “Pup is like, I’m not gonna have the same fate,” commented one other devoted to a canine named Tobby. “They feel your pain,” learn a 3rd with laughing emoticons from a web page devoted to a canine named Bruno.

“That’s sweet,” expressed an Instagram person with a coronary heart emoticon. “OMG. So touching. Hope you feel better!” posted one other. “Dogs are compassionate,” shared a 3rd.