Dog is best friends with cat, does this to annoy the kitty. Watch

What is extra enjoyable to observe than a video exhibiting a canine or a cat? A video that reveals hilarious interplay between each the creatures. Just like this clip posted on Reddit that reveals a canine annoying its cat finest pal.

“When you best friend is a dog,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The video opens to indicate the canine and the cat sleeping in a mattress. Within moments, the canine begins wagging its tail hitting the cat’s face. Initially, the kitty tries to maneuver its head to defend itself however fails. Finally, the cat will get irritated sufficient to evenly chunk the canine’s leg in an effort to cease its pleasant assault.

Though it’s unknown who captured the video or when, since being posted, the clip has left individuals guffawing.

Take a take a look at the pet video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the put up has gathered greater than 9,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“Haha, cute,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “OMG! This is so freaking cute and funny,” posted one other. “This is the story to which all extrovert /introvert friends can relate,” joked a 3rd. “I just laughed so loud my entire family insisted on seeing and they too laughed. 10/10,” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?