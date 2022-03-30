Dog leaps in the air to catch a tomato and ruin woman’s attempted trick. Watch

Dogs are actually agile animals that may leap within the air and typically do tips which will depart you surprised. A lady witnessed that whereas filming a video of herself and it’s certainly a delight to observe. In the video, a canine catches a tomato earlier than its human who was attempting to do a trick. The canine might have ruined its human’s trick however left her and the viewers surprised.

The lady determined to do a hair flip after which try a cool trick. She determined to do a flip after which catch a small tomato along with her mouth. She does the flip however the second the tomato is flung within the air, all of the sudden, the canine leaps within the air and jumps in between out of nowhere and catches the tomato earlier than her.

The lady is just too surprised to talk and simply bursts into laughter. The canine ruined her trick and left her surprised however it made the video extra entertaining to observe.

Watch the video under:

The video is from Sherman, a metropolis in Texas within the United States.

What do you consider this cool video of the canine?