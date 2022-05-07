Dog loves her blanket so much that she carries it everywhere she goes. Watch

The videos showcasing canines are sometimes tremendous lovely to observe. Those movies even have the ability to uplift somebody’s mood virtually immediately. Case in level, this video showcasing a really cute canine and her love for her blanket. There is an opportunity that the video might go away you saying aww.

The clip was initially posted on TikTok. It, nonetheless, captured folks’s consideration after being shared on an Instagram web page. “No blankie left behind with @misswinland is around. Do you pups have special blankets or toys they carry everywhere?” they wrote. The Instagram web page they tagged is devoted to the canine showcased within the video and her title is Winnie.

The video opens to indicate the canine strolling round a yard holding her blanket. She then climbs up the steps, sits on a sofa, and even runs to her human all whereas holding – you’ve gotten guessed it proper – her blanket.

Take a have a look at the tremendous candy video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours in the past. The publish, since being shared, has gathered greater than 6,800 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“So adorable her and blankie,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “I want to snuggle with her and the blankie,” posted one other. “Blankets, cleaning cloths, soft toys, sticks and a brush from a dustpan and brush set. Yes, I have a Golden Retriever,” shared a 3rd. “That’s one special connection,” joked a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?