Dog-Loving Bidens Finally Got A Cat: All You Need To Know

The political pussycat is a short-haired tabby named Willow

Washington:

The dog-loving Bidens have lastly fulfilled a key White House pledge — they received a cat.

The political pussycat is a short-haired tabby named Willow, a spokesman for Jill Biden mentioned Friday. Pictures posted by the primary woman on Twitter confirmed the gray-and-white-striped pet prowling within the red-carpeted splendor of the presidential residence.

It was the form of smooth, even cuddly Friday information the White House would possibly want in today of stress with Russia, hovering inflation and a cussed, if receding, Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re waiting for a bad news day,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki joked again in June about going by way of with the long-expected cat plan. “If you see a tail wagging coming out of the briefing room, you’ll know something bad is about to happen.”

Willow brings severe political chops: she’s a farm cat from Pennsylvania — floor zero in tight presidential elections — and was first encountered in 2020 when she jumped onto a stage the place the longer term first woman was campaigning.

“Willow made quite an impression on Dr Biden,” Michael LaRosa, the primary woman’s press secretary, mentioned.

“Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr Biden.”

LaRosa mentioned, “Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore.”

There was no reply to questions on Willow’s means to bridge the bipartisan divide with canines, however Washington most likely will not have to attend lengthy to search out out: the Bidens received a brand new German Shepherd pet, Commander, simply earlier than Christmas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)