Dog mauls animal rescue volunteer to death

A lady who volunteered at an animal rescue centre has been mauled to dying by a big combined breed canine that snapped and turned on her.

A big rescue canine mauled a volunteer to dying in South Florida, based on reviews.

Pam Rob, 71, was working with Gladys — a three-year-old giant combined breed — when the canine snapped and attacked on Thursday on the animal rescue centre in Oakland Park, information station WPLG and the New York Post reported.

“There’s always risk when you work with abused animals and Pam was well aware of it,” Robb’s spouse, Angie Anobile, informed the station.

“It’s a tragic accident. I’m sorry it happened to the love of my life, and I’m sorry it happened to someone who could make such a difference in society.”

Ms Anobile informed the Sun-Sentinel Rob had been working with Gladys for a few month, earlier than the canine dragged her to the bottom by the arm and attacked.

Gladys, who weighed greater than 45kg, has since been put down, WPLG reported.

The rescue organisation — 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida — issued an announcement saying employees had been grieving and had requested for privateness. The group cares for a lot of pit-bull-type canine, its web site reveals.

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission