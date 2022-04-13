Dog meets fountain, what happens next is absolutely adorable to watch

Videos exhibiting completely happy canines are an ideal strategy to uplift somebody’s temper. Seeing the joyous pooches as a rule depart people with an enormous smile. That is what you in all probability can be doing after watching this video shared on-line. There is an opportunity that you just’ll additionally find yourself watching the video greater than as soon as.

Originally posted by on TikTok, the video captured folks’s consideration after being re-shared on the Instagram web page We Rate Dogs. “Oh to be a happy little dog having the time of their life in a public fountain. 14/10,” they wrote whereas posting the video.

The amusing video showcases a canine standing inside a public water fountain. We gained’t give away the whole lot the video reveals, so have a look:

The video has been posted about 9 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 93,000 likes and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous feedback.

“Accurate representation of what’s going on inside my head when I see a dog,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “I thought you only rated dogs? This is clearly a dolphin,” posted one other. “He’s like, ‘Yay! This is my best day!!’. And he’ll find something else to be equally excited about tomorrow,” commented a 3rd. “He protecc, he attacc, he splash water on his back!” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?