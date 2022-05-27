Dog meets newborn kittens, video shows pooch’s gentle behaviour

A video showcasing a canine’s mild behaviour whereas assembly newborn kittens and their mama cat is profitable folks’s hearts left, proper and centre. Shared on Instagram, the video is completely pleasant watch. There is a risk that additionally, you will find yourself watching the video greater than as soon as.

“Doggie was so gentle & cat mama was secure,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The caption additionally particulars that the clip was initially posted on TikTok and later re-shared by the Insta web page referred to as Pawtisfaction.

The clip opens to point out a mama cat mendacity on a mattress together with her new child kittens. Within moments, a German Shepard pup walks in and rests its entrance paws on a aspect of the mattress. We gained’t provide you with how the pooch interacts with the mama cat and her infants, so have a look:

The video has been posted about two days in the past. Since being shared, the video has gathered almost 1,400 likes. The submit has prompted folks to share numerous feedback. Many couldn’t cease speaking in regards to the canine’s mild behaviour.

“Absolutely precious,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “So sweet,” posted one other. “Aww. Love this,” shared a 3rd. “Omg if you haven’t smiled today this will put an instant smile in your face,” expressed a fourth. “Awwww she’s making sure he’s gentle, mamma cat is very smart,” commented a fifth. “Sweet, cute, lovely it’s a beautiful video really,” praised a sixth.

What are your ideas on the video?