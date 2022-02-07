Dog named Rocky gets promoted from ‘good boy’ to ‘best man’ at human’s wedding

If you’re a pet father or mother or are somebody who loves seeing dog-related content material, then you could remember that for a lot of the furry creatures are part of their household. Hence, it’s no surprise that the Internet is full of posts that showcase the people together with their canine in all of the essential occasions of their lives. Just like this put up that reveals how a canine named Rocky who bought promoted from a ‘good boy’ to a ‘best man’ throughout his human’s marriage ceremony.

Instagram web page WeRateDogs shared the put up. “This is Rocky. He’s been promoted from good boy to best man. Understands what a big deal this is. Taking his duties very seriously. 13/10 can’t wait for his speech #SeniorPupSaturday,” they wrote. The pet put up is full with photos of the cute doggo.

Take a take a look at the put up that reveals the canine wearing a high quality swimsuit whereas posing with the bride and the groom:

The put up has been shared a few day in the past. Since being posted, the share has collected greater than 1.9 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous sorts of feedback. Many showcased their reactions with coronary heart emoticons.

“He protecc, he attacc, he walk down the aisle, and bacc,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Honestly I’m at a loss for words, Rocky is everything,” posted one other. “I love everything about this,” expressed a 3rd. “You are such a sweet looking trio! Much happiness,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the candy put up?