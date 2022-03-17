Dog plays piano and tries to ‘sing’ in this adorable video posted on Instagram

Having a canine as a pet is usually a fixed supply of amusement as they hold their people entertained with their goofy behaviour. Videos of canines being their naughty and playful greatest are all the time a delight to look at. Like this video posted on Instagram that exhibits a doggo taking part in the piano and making an attempt to sing. The video is absolutely hilarious to look at and will certainly make you snigger out loud.

The video was shared by the web page Dogs of Instagram a day in the past and it has obtained over 5.90 lakh views to date. In the clip, a canine is seen standing on its hind legs as its paws are on the piano. The canine can also be howling in sync with the sound of the piano, which makes the video so hilarious. “My dog loves to sing and play the piano,” says the textual content on the video together with a laughing emoji.

“Belt it out buddy, feel the music,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

The video acquired quite a few feedback with social media customers delighted by the antics of the canine.

“Elton John at his finest,” an Instagram consumer commented. “I am ready to buy whole year concert tickets of this talented artist,” stated one other. “Oh my goodness how adorable,” commented a 3rd.

The video was initially shared by a person named Josh Mckay, who’s a musician, on his private Instagram account which known as kydd810 on March 1.

What do you concentrate on this lovely singing canine?