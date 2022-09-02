Dog puts t-shirt inside washing machine, closes door. Watch what he does next

A canine named Magnus is receiving numerous love after a video displaying him serving to with every single day chores was posted on-line. Shared on Instagram, the video reveals him placing a t-shirt inside a washer and shutting its door.

“What chores does your dog help out with?,” reads the caption posted together with the video. Towards the start, the clip reveals the canine holding a Superman t-shirt in its mouth and gently placing it contained in the drum of a washer. Not simply that, after that the canine makes use of its nostril to shut the machine’s door. The video then progresses to point out him serving to his human put folded laundry into drawers.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been shared three days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has accrued greater than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are rapidly rising. The great share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“Can Magnus come to our place and teach Skye and Copper a thing or two?” wrote a pet dad or mum. “You are the goodest boy!” expressed one other. “You are awesome Magnus,” commented a 3rd. “The best helper,” wrote a fourth. Many shared coronary heart emoticons to point out their reactions.