Dog reported missing 12 years ago reunites with human. Watch emotional video

A narrative of a canine reuniting with its human after 12 years has left individuals emotional. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office shared the great story together with a video on Facebook. The story of reunion and the video might fill your coronary heart with a heat feeling too.

“Missing for 12 Years! This one will hit you right in the feels!” the police division wrote because the opening traces of the publish. In the subsequent few traces they defined how the canine grew to become a stray after it went lacking and what led to its pleased reunion with its human.

“On February 10, 2022, Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin received a call regarding a stray dog who had been dropped off on a rural property outside Stockton. The caller said the dog appeared old and unwell. ASO Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip, and to his surprise the dog, named Zoey, had been reported missing from Lafayette, California in 2010. Yes, 12 years ago! Zoey had been missing for so long, in 2015 the microchip company had actually listed her as “deceased” of their data. Even extra superb, the house owners nonetheless had the identical cellphone quantity, although they now dwell in Benecia. We met the proprietor Michelle in Rio Vista, the place she and Zoey reunited after 12 years aside!” they added.

The video reveals the human petting Zoey after which explaining the way it feels to reunite with the pooch. Take a take a look at the video:

The publish has been shared a number of days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected a couple of lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally gathered almost 3,000 likes. People shared varied feedback whereas reacting to this candy video.

“Great job Blue, peace for Zoey,” wrote a Facebook person. “May she feel love everyday, enjoy a warm bed, have plenty of food and water for the rest of her life!! Thank you,” posted one other. “So thankful for that beautiful dog getting the help she needed. So sad that she looks like she has been mistreated but thankful that someone is willing to care for her,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this heartwarming reunion video?