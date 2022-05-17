Dog rides skateboard alone since it was two months old. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such lovely pets who make the lives of their people filled with pleasure with their cute antics. Dog dad and mom understand how quick they develop up. It is pleasant to see movies that present canine doing one thing skilful and their development. Like this video posted on Instagram that exhibits a doggo’s development on a skateboard from when it was two months outdated to when it’s two years outdated. The video is basically lovely to look at.

The video was posted by the Instagram account oscarnkarma, which is a canine account. The video was posted three days in the past and it’s got greater than 1.2 million views already. The video begins with the golden retriever canine when it was only a two months outdated pet on a skateboard. The pet makes use of its leg to push itself on the skateboard. Then it exhibits the canine when it’s two years outdated. The canine rides the skateboard alone through the use of its hind leg.

Watch the video under:

“I wish my mom would have taught me when I was young,” commented a canine account on the video. “Forever a kid!” commented one other Instagram person. “Damn cute,” wrote a 3rd. “Cuteness overloaded,” says one other remark.

The canine account has greater than 59,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you consider this lovely canine that may skate?