Dog saved from icy waters of a pond in a ‘dramatic’ rescue mission

The Internet is crammed with varied posts that showcase tales of people serving to animals in misery. Those are the tales which can be typically great to know and go away folks with a heat feeling of their hearts. Just like this share that paperwork how a 12-year-old Chihuahua stranded in waters was rescued. The put up is shared on Facebook by South Haven Area Emergency Services.

“A dramatic rescue of Sasha, a 12-year-old chihuahua floundering in the icy waters of a pond occurred Saturday afternoon,” the division wrote. In the following few traces, they revealed the place the place the pooch was rescued. The division additionally shared how the responder named Matt Dey saved the canine.

“SHAES responder Matt Dey donned one of the department’s cold water rescue suits while enroute to the scene in Rescue One. The animal broke through the thin ice and went underwater just as Dey reached it. He was quickly recovered and returned to shore safely. The dog had been the subject of a search in that area for a few days after getting away from its owners who are recent new residents of South Haven,” the division wrote. They gave the credit for the images to SHPD [South Haven Police Department].

The share is full with two photographs of the rescue. Take a glance:

The put up since being shared a number of days in the past has gathered almost 700 likes. It has additionally prompted folks to put up varied love-filled and appreciative feedback.

“Great job SHAES and the community on this one. I know there were quite a few out Looking for Sasha and it’s because of that She’s home safely. Amazing what a community can do when we’re joined together. Glad she’s safe,” wrote a Facebook person. “As one of so many worried about this sweet girl, this is a joyful and amazing rescue. Thank you!” posted one other.

“Awesome rescue,” praised a 3rd. “Thank you to everyone who helped find and rescue Sasha. Amazing and heartwarming. Although I don’t know Sasha or her owner, I am so happy for them,” expressed a fourth.

