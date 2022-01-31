Dog shows foster pup how to climb stairs. Watch adorable video

Dog movies that present a pooch serving to one other are sometimes completely heartwarming to observe. Just like this clip that exhibits a canine instructing a foster pup climb stairs. There is an opportunity that you’ll find yourself watching the video greater than as soon as.

“My boy Ozzy, trying to show my sister’s foster pup how to climb stairs!” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to point out two canines standing on a snow-covered floor with a flight of stairs in entrance of them that results in a porch. We gained’t give away every little thing, so check out the video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 31,000 upvoted.

“My mom’s dog was so afraid to swim until another dog went for HER stick! Fearlessly she leapt into the water and has been paddling ever since,” wrote a Reddit person. “Haha some dogs are just happy to catch rays and watch the fun!” posted one other. “Sweet Ozzy was so patient and focused!! So thankful the foster pup got a big bro to make him feel safe and show him the ropes,” shared one other. “This is really wholesome,” posted a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video? Did the clip depart you cheerful?