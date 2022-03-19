Dog sitting beside human does this when another pooch tries getting close to her

Often movies are posted on social media that showcase pretty moments shared between canine.This video, posted on Reddit, nonetheless, is just not amid such clips. On the opposite, it exhibits what a canine does when one other pooch tries getting near the human its cuddling with. There is a chance that the video will go away you laughing out loud.

The video is posted on Reddit with a humorous caption. “My hooman…MINE,” it reads. The video showcases precisely how a canine says that by way of its gesture.

The clip opens to indicate a canine sitting with its head on the shoulder of a girl. Within moments, one other pooch tries getting near the human. Take a have a look at the video to see what occurs subsequent.

The video has been posted two days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 5,500 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally amassed varied feedback from folks.

“Those eyes!!!!” wrote a Reddit person. “Back off and get your personal human to cuddle,” joked one other. “Not going to share human anytime soon,” expressed a 3rd. “That is too precious,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?