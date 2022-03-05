Dog sitting on ice chuck in frozen Detroit River to stay afloat rescued. Watch

The movies that showcase individuals serving to animals get out of robust conditions are all the time great to look at. Those are additionally the movies which will depart you with a heat feeling in your coronary heart. Just like this clip that exhibits rescuers serving to a canine to get out of a frozen Detroit river.

Wyandotte Police Department in Michigan posted the video on Facebook on March 2. They shared the incident as part of their weekly evaluate. Besides mentioning different incidents that passed off that week, in addition they shared particulars in regards to the dramatic rescue.

“WPD, animal control and WFD teamed up for a pretty sweet rescue Monday afternoon. A labradoodle had gotten away from its owner while on a walk and ended up jumping into the freezing cold Detroit River. The poor pooch somehow managed to climb onto a chunk of ice but it was drifting away in the river while the dog was freezing. Our team was able to move the ice close to the riverbank and our FD snagged the dog around its neck with a ‘catchpole’. The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his coworkers held onto him via a rope. Truly an amazing and awesome rescue. Our video captured the end of the rescue,” the division wrote whereas sharing the video.

