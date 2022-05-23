Dog takes large stuffed animal with it on walk and it’s adorable to watch

If you’re feeling the Monday blues, watching movies of canine can cheer you up. Dogs are such lovely animals, and it’s at all times pleasant to see them being their cute self. Some canine have their peculiar habits. Like this video of a golden retriever canine that likes to take a stuffed animal on its stroll. The canine’s video will make you go aww as it’s lovely.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account golden_huck_fin 5 days in the past. It has acquired greater than 2.91 lakh views to this point. “When you take your largest stuffy fur a walk,” says the textual content on the video together with a laughing emoji. The video exhibits the golden retriever canine strolling with the large stuffed animal in its mouth. The canine appears to be like lovely because it walks slowly.

“His little wobble,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“Chunky stuffies need walking too,” commented an Instagram person. “Can’t leave the house without them,” says one other together with laughing emoticons. “Thanks for putting a smile on my face,” reads one other remark. “Bigger is always better when it comes to stuffies,” wrote one more particular person.

The canine featured within the video is called Finley and he has greater than 1.91 lakh followers on Instagram.

What are your ideas on this lovely video?