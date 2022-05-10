Dog that’s famous for watching TV sees her own video. Check out her reaction

If you’re an everyday follower of doggo movies on social media, you could be acquainted to a Husky named Penelopii. A social media sensation, along with her personal pages on Instagram, TikTook and Reddit, Penelopii beloved for her movies that present her having fun with various things on tv. A video of Penelopii watching a trampoline advert went loopy viral somewhat in the past. And now, one other video of hers is making folks smile. This one exhibits her reacting to a video of herself.

Shared on Reddit on her web page known as ‘penellywatchestelly’, the video exhibits Penelopii watching a video of herself. While her personal response is cute to look at, what makes the video much more cute is how her pal cat, sitting on a settee subsequent to her, reacts to the clip.

“Penelopii watching herself watch TV.. quite meta,” reads the caption shared together with the clip that makes for a beautiful watch.

Take a have a look at the video beneath:

Shared simply 9 hours in the past, the video has acquired fairly just a few reactions from Reddit customers. Many couldn’t assist however react to the kitty sitting shut by.

“That cat on the couch seems very disgusted!” commented a person. To this, Penelopii’s human who posted the vide replied, “Lol, that’s Bellini. She thinks Penelopii is dumb, lol”.

This Reddit person, nevertheless, didn’t agree with Bellini the cat. “She looks so happy and proud of herself!” they reacted. “Her mind is blown,” shared a 3rd.

What do you concentrate on this video?