Dog tricks another pooch with game of throw to take its seat on couch. Watch

The Internet is crammed with videos that present canines being tremendous lovely. Those movies typically overshadow the truth that the pooches are extremely clever creatures too. This video posted on Reddit reminds folks to that high quality of canines. It showcases a canine tricking one other pooch to take its place on a sofa. This is a video that won’t solely go away you in awe of the furry creature in query however could make you giggle too.

“‘Hmmm… I’ve seen the humans do this, wonder if he will fall for it?’ He did,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to point out a canine standing on the ground with one other pooch sitting on what seems to be a sofa. Within moments, the canine standing on the ground picks up a toy and throws it away. Instantly, it catches the eye of the canine sitting on the sofa who jumps all the way down to fetch the toy. The first canine makes use of this chance to climb onto the sofa and take the place of the opposite pooch.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared a number of days in the past, has gathered greater than 15,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The video has additionally prompted folks to depart varied reactions. Just a few pet dad and mom additionally shared comparable tales of their furry infants.

“My dog does this. She’ll bark at the window to get her sister to get off the couch and check out the “intruder” after which she runs to steal her seat,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “Ha ha. Smart doggo,” posted one other. “That’s not a dog, that’s a bond villain who, to avoid prosecution, transferred their consciousness into a dog’s body,” joked a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?