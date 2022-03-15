Dog tries hard not to fall asleep during car ride. Watch

Have you ever struggled actually arduous to maintain your eyes open whereas attending a web based class or an office assembly? If that situation sounds acquainted, then there’s a likelihood that this video of a particularly sleepy canine will communicate to your soul. Shared on Reddit, the video reveals the pooch attempting arduous to remain awake.

“My dog doesn’t like sleeping in cars, even on hella long trips. Yesterday we had to drive 16 hours unfortunately and she still didn’t want to sleep. Here she is trying not to fall asleep,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip reveals a really cute canine sitting on the automotive seat, trying on the digicam and attempting very to remain awake.

Take a have a look at the video which will make you say aww:

The video has been posted about 12 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 10,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback.

“Poor baby!” wrote a Reddit consumer. To which, the person who shared the video replied, “I felt so bad but I couldn’t stop due to having to work this morning. She’s been resting up all day today, though.”

“Better copilot than most if they’re willing to stay up while you drive,” commented one other. They additionally acquired a reply – “No joke. Lol my husband always falls asleep. Even after promising to stay awake with me. Shiloh’s got my back!” A couple of additionally commented how they relate to the sleepy doggo.

The authentic poster additionally shared a remark explaining that the pooch lastly slept after they reached their vacation spot. “She slept like a log when we finally got to the hotel,” they shared.

What are your ideas on the video?