Dog tries hard to stay awake, video may seem relatable if you’re sleepy too

A video shared on Reddit involving a canine has changed into a supply of happiness for a lot of. The video showcasing a 14-year-old canine has left folks saying aww. There is an opportunity that it’ll have the identical impact on you too.

“My 14 year old man trying his hardest to stay up after a walk,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to indicate a canine sitting on a sofa. The pooch is seen making an attempt very arduous to take a seat straight and hold its eyes open. Take a guess what occurs subsequent? Does he succeeds or he offers up and sleeps? Watch the video to know:

The video has been posted about 14 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 30,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback. Just a few additionally shared how they might completely relate to the video.

“I adore senior dogs,” wrote a Reddit person. “Sleepy baby,” posted one other. To which, the unique posted replied, “I love him so much.”

“Suddenly I can use a nap,” commented a 3rd. “Wish I could sleep that easily haha,” expressed a fourth. “That is too cute man,” shared a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?