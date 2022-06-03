Dog tries pup cup for the first time, pictures show his happy reaction

Do you keep in mind the first time you examined one thing scrumptious that left you very completely happy? Turns out, this canine identify Frank felt one thing related after attempting a pup cup for the primary time. And a picture shared on-line completely showcases that. There is an opportunity that the publish concerning the canine will go away you with an enormous smile.

The photos had been posted on the Instagram web page We Rate Dogs. One of the photographs present the canine having fun with the pup cup. The different image captures his response after consuming the meals merchandise. They additionally posted a candy caption together with the images. “This is Frank. He just got his first ever pup cup. The experience was everything he thought it would be and more. 12/10 give him a moment,” they wrote.

Take a take a look at the publish:

This is Frank. He simply bought his first ever pup cup. The expertise was every part he thought it might be and extra. 12/10 give him a second pic.twitter.com/Wz4cQqDtMi — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 2, 2022

The publish has been shared a number of hours in the past. Since being posted, the share has collected greater than 7,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. It has additionally prompted folks to share numerous sorts of feedback.

“Question: does Frank know he’s absolutely perfect?” wrote a Twitter consumer. To which, a reply got here, “Answer: absolutely yes.” Another particular person requested, “I live under a rock. What’s a pup cup. Everybody looks happy having it lol.” To which, a Twitter consumer replied, “It’s a child-size or smaller cup from a coffee shop. They squirt some whipped cream into it for your dog (usually riding in the car) to enjoy when you buy your coffee drink. My dog that rides shotgun is on a super low fat diet, so my local place gives her nonfat milk instead.” Some additionally posted photos of their pet infants having fun with pup cups.

What are your ideas on the publish?