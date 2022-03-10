Dog wants to be petted by woman who is feeding her puppies. Watch cute video

Dogs are such great animals that present lots of love and affection to the people that feed them. Be it pet canine or stray ones they actually bond with the people that care for them. Like this video which has gone viral on Twitter which exhibits a girl feeding stray puppies and their mom. The canine retains going towards the lady who’s seen feeding her puppies because it needs to be petted. The video will certainly soften your coronary heart.

The video was posted on Twitter by a person named Yoda4ever on March 8 and it has obtained multiple million views to date. In the 16-second video, the canine is seen wagging its tail and going towards the lady. The canine gently goes to her and gestures the lady with its paw that it needs to be petted. The girl then pets the canine and it’s cute to observe. The girl is seen feeding the puppies of the canine.

“Dog mom thanks woman for feeding her puppies,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

The feedback part of the publish was crammed with folks amazed by the gratitude proven by the canine.

“Look at the first two seconds. The dog sees food on the left. So, she doesn’t want only food. She really shows gratitude. Animals definitely have emotions,” commented a Twitter person. “We call them animals but they are more grateful and want to show the capacity to love when we treat them the same way,” mentioned one other. “We humans don’t deserve dogs,” commented a 3rd.

What do you consider this candy and heartwarming video?