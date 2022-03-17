Dog who lived in apartments gets really excited to see his new backyard. Watch

People who preserve canines as pets love them like their youngsters and are keen to do something for them. Just like mother and father, they need to give all of the comforts of life to their canines. Videos of canines experiencing something new are at all times a delight to observe. Like this lovable video posted on Instagram that exhibits a canine shifting into a brand new residence with its people. The video was posted by a canine account on Instagram seven days in the past and it’s got greater than 1.2 million views thus far.

The canine within the video is known as Leo and he’s a Golden Retriever. The video opens with the canine standing within the new residence of its people. The textual content on the video says that “Leo lived in apartments and never had his own backyard. We bought a house and were excited to show him a special surprise”. Then the human proceeds to open the door to the yard. The canine appears shocked at first however then begins operating across the yard and smelling the grass. He wags its tail fortunately and appears actually excited to play in his new yard. “Leo absolutely loves his new yard,” says the textual content on the finish of the video.

“We would do anything for Leo,” says the caption of the video together with a coronary heart emoji.

Watch the lovable video beneath:

“So happy for you buddy,” an Instagram consumer commented on the put up. “This is so special. Leo deserves it!” posted one other.“Congratulations, Leo and family!! So wonderful!” commented a 3rd. Another consumer mentioned, “So many memories in this yard already.”

Leo, the canine, has greater than 1.60 lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you consider this lovable video of the canine getting excited to play in his new yard?