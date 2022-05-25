Dog with special needs prances happily. Watch the adorable video

For Pet parents, their furry mates are the middle of all consideration. Humans are all the time on their toes, making an attempt to seize their goofy and candy antics. Just like this video posted on Instagram that reveals a really cheerful canine. This canine’s glad strut may simply make your day.

The video opens to point out the canine prancing down a path, close to a dock. The pooch is seen strolling to the beats of the track ‘Happy Dog’.

The video it posted with a candy caption. “I hope you’re feeling happy friend! And if you’re not… please know that I love you and if I could I’d send you my happiness,” it reads. The publish additionally incorporates a couple of hastags together with #cerebellarhypoplasia. It hints that the pooch suffers from cerebellar hypoplasia that impacts his tremendous motor abilities and leads to lack of coordination. However, Fenix the Husky has made it his life’s mission to unfold happiness and positivity throughout.

Take a have a look at the healthful video:

Since being shared on May 21, the video has already garnered greater than six million views. Since then, the numbers solely appear to be rising. The video has over three lakh likes and plenty of feedback.

An Instagram consumer within the remark part wrote “Ahh so cute”. Another shared “I love your videos – they always put a smile on my face and in my heart! Keep prancing Fenix.” A 3rd posted “That’s you when you see me” whereas tagging one other particular person.

What are your ideas on this video?