Although the federal authorities rejected that plan on March 29, Goodman has till subsequent Tuesday to problem the choice within the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, and it's unclear how completely different any resubmitted plan, which must be submitted inside six months, could be. Tony Kirkhope, who has run his Australian Air Safaris enterprise out of Moorabbin for 20 years, is one outfit whose hangar confronted demolition below Goodman's newest plan. He stated that with a lot land already misplaced to business improvement, he was involved about the place he may transfer if his buildings have been bulldozed. "It makes it very hard for us to plan for our future," Kirkhope stated. "We don't know whether to buy a bigger aircraft, or buy more aircraft because we don't know where to put them". Moorabbin Airport Corporation chief govt Paul Ferguson stated its 2021 plan prioritised aviation land use and actions, and that it was now "working through" recommendation from authorities about why it was rejected.

“[The airport] is committed to providing a safe and secure airport environment for all users and the local community, and has made significant investments in the airport infrastructure and facilities over the last few years,” he stated in a press release. Ferguson stated plane parking area had elevated on the airport below Goodman’s possession, from 500 areas in 1998 to 550 in 2020 and was set to rise to 720 by 2029. Aviation “floor space” had additionally elevated by round 20 per cent since 1998, he stated. The Australian Airline Pilots’ Association, a physique representing pilots on security and technical issues, stated it was additionally involved that buildings across the runways may jeopardise security by producing harmful “turbulent wakes”, distracting gentle sources or interfering with visibility. Captain Marcus Diamond, the affiliation’s security and technical supervisor, stated the event plan was “riddled with further impediments to aviation activity” that might have degraded aviation infrastructure and jeopardised an important hub for pilot coaching in Australia.

Large-scale business improvement at airports has been below a cloud since a light-weight plane crashed into the DFO constructing at Essendon Airport in 2017. The Age revealed in 2019 that Essendon Fields Airport built the DFO closer to a runway than recommended below worldwide and Australian security pointers. An investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau into how the constructing was authorized has been underway for 5 years. It was initially due for launch in September 2020, however the bureau now says the report might be printed by mid-2022. A spokesman for Barnaby Joyce stated the deputy prime minister rejected the Moorabbin grasp plan as a result of it didn't mirror objections it obtained throughout its session interval. The minister has requested the airport to share its plans and seek the advice of broadly because it prepares its revised draft, he stated. Kingston council additionally joined the battle in opposition to the airport's grasp plan. Mayor Steve Staikos stated its approval would have represented "a point of no return", previous which common aviation and coaching grew to become unviable.