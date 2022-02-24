Doggo looks overwhelmed on first day at job in this hilariously cute video

First day on a job is all the time a tense one as one can really feel overwhelmed in a brand new place full of latest individuals. In a hilarious video uploaded on Reddit, a doggo is seen standing behind a counter as a person jokingly acts like it’s working there. The canine appears actually overwhelmed and appears prefer it desires to be petted because it makes a wincing sound. The video will make you wish to give the doggo a hug and luxury it.

The doggo appears to be working in a tyre and autocare store, in accordance with an indication printed on the ground. The canine seems like it’s attempting to speak when the person asks him a query and even asks him how a lot it will value?

“Overwhelmed on his first day on the job,” says the caption of the video which was posted on the neighborhood ‘Whats Wrong With Your Dog’ on Reddit by a consumer named Azsnee09, 13 hours in the past.

Watch the lovable video beneath:

“Someone please pet that dog,” commented a Reddit consumer. “I would set an orphanage on fire to be able to pet him,” mentioned one other. “The amount of horrific things I would do to pet this dog is insurmountable,” one other consumer posted sarcastically.

“I like to think he’s genuinely panicked that he has to tend to a customer and is trying to tell him, wait here, I’ll get someone who can speak human,” mentioned one other consumer.

What are your ideas about this lovely video?