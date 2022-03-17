Doggo loves getting groomed by a goose, doesn’t mind some pecks either. Watch

There are loads of movies on the Internet that present some pleasant friendships between animals. These friendships typically cross the border of species and these animals are a number of the unlikeliest duos you could have seen. Just like this viral video that exhibits a goose and a canine who’re superb buddies with one another. There is an opportunity that this video will carry a smile to your face.

The lovely video opens to indicate the goose standing inside a boundary and searching intently at an enormous doggo. After a number of seconds of this, one will get to see that the goose begins pecking on the doggo’s face repeatedly. It retains doing this a lot that one even will get nervous if the canine is harm or not. But to the Internet’s shock, the canine does not appear to thoughts this in any respect and, actually, enjoys it to the fullest.

The video has been recorded within the United States of America – Martinsburg, West Virginia to be precise. There is an opportunity that the goose was most likely simply attempting to eliminate fleas and bugs on the canine’s face that it may spot from a distance. The identify of the goose is Garth and it’s certainly very lovely and protecting of its pooch good friend.

Watch the animal video proper right here:

What are your ideas on the candy friendship between the 2 animals?