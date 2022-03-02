Doggo plays jumping game with its human. Has a really sweet ending

Dogs are such playful pets and their bonding with their people is so heartening to see. Videos of canine enjoying with their people are so wonderful to look at. Like this video uploaded on Instagram which exhibits a doggo enjoying a sport with its human. The video was uploaded on Instagram on February 3 by a canine account and it’s got over eight million views up to now.

In the video, a Golden Retriever canine named Benson jumps over its human. The textual content on the video says “How high can Benny jump over dad”.

Like on the primary stage, the human lies flat on the bottom and the canine jumps over him. In the following stage, the human lies in a plank place and the canine manages to leap over him once more. In stage three, the human raises himself greater however the canine nonetheless manages to leap over. However, the fourth stage has such a candy twist. When the human raises himself greater, the doggo as a substitute of leaping over him simply passes from beneath. The video is a lot lovable to look at.

“Think smarter not harder,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“Hehe the end got me,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Work smart not hard,” stated one other. “That’s one smart puppy,” stated a 3rd. “Mission Failed successfully,” wrote one other.

The canine has over 17,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your ideas about this cute video?