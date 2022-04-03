Doggo ‘too tall’ to walk under tables, ducks even if surface is high up. Watch

When you make a mistake sufficient variety of occasions, you then be taught to keep away from it even in case you are not in a scenario which may make you make the identical mistake. And that’s precisely the sort of case that has taken place within the thoughts of this cute canine. This video that has been reshared by the Instagram web page named Dog reveals how this occurs.

This video opens to point out how a tall Great Dane canine named Harlequin, retains ducking below tables. Though it’s simply noticed that the surfaces are fairly excessive – sufficient that the canine will not even be hitting its head however the textual content inserted within the video reads, “When you‘re used to being too tall to walk under stuff.”

The video was originally shared by an Instagram page dedicated to this dog that goes by @life_with_leia_and_butler. The page has over 7,000 followers and is known to post several videos and photos of these cute creatures’ on a regular basis adventures. There is an opportunity that this explicit video can even make you snort out loud.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video was shot within the state of Texas within the United States of America.

The video has been posted on Instagram simply round a day in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease relating onerous to this cute little canine. It has additionally obtained greater than 5.5 lakh views on it up to now.

An Instagram consumer identified, “The number of times this dog must have hit their head to learn this behaviour.” “Shop doggos are the best. Mines basking in the sun outside the back door,” reads one other remark. A 3rd commenter relates, “Me walking down every basement staircase.”

What are your ideas on this canine video that’s equal components hilarious and lovable?