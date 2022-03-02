Doggo turns 15, celebrates quinceañera with lookalike cake and tiara. See tweets

Any human or household that has a senior canine, is aware of precisely how particular every of their birthdays are, particularly when they’re getting older. These are the moments that want celebration on not simply their birthday however on daily basis as our furry companions additionally want all of the love and a focus that they bathe on us. This Twitter put up that not too long ago went viral exhibits how a canine celebrated her fifteenth birthday in one of many cutest and most unusual methods potential.

The viral tweet has been uploaded with a photograph that exhibits the canine sitting fortunately in entrance of her birthday cake. But what’s the most attention-grabbing and hilariously cute a part of this put up, is that on prime of the cake one can see a ornament that appears identical to this canine named Daisy. This uncanny but intentional similarity between the canine and the cake has been making the Internet giggle and adore it on the identical time.

Take a have a look at the tweet proper right here:

The tweet has been posted on March 1 and has gone every kind of viral since then. It has obtained greater than three lakh likes already and the numbers solely maintain going up. The viral Twitter put up about Daisy the canine’s birthday has additionally obtained a number of feedback.

“She looks so elegant and so happy and that little paw on the table I’m gonna cry!” posted a Twitter consumer. “That little smile on her face,” identified one other particular person, adopted by a heart-eyed face emoji. “Looks fantastic for 15,” commented a 3rd.

But what’s extra is that this canine, upon turning 15, additionally was due for her quinceañera which is a celebration of a lady’s fifteenth birthday. It has cultural roots in Mexico and Southern Europe and is extensively celebrated by ladies all through Latin America. So this household clearly needed to give her one and even received her a cute little tiara and a robe with the intention to rejoice this event in doggo fashion. The photograph that was shared of this celebration additionally exhibits the Daisy the canine with the basic smile on her face:

Many customers additionally shared pictures from their canine’ fifteenth birthday celebrations, identical to these:

What are your ideas on this viral tweet?