Dogs can recognize their owners just by their voice

“This is the first demonstration that dogs can tell apart their owner’s voice from many others,” Andics Attila, chief of the lab the place the examine was carried out, mentioned in a press launch Tuesday.

The researchers at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary, invited 28 canines and their homeowners to play hide-and-seek within the lab, with the canines tasked with discovering their homeowners behind certainly one of two hiding locations whereas a stranger hid behind the opposite one.

They performed the proprietor’s voice from the proprietor’s hiding place, and a stranger’s voice from the opposite hiding place, each studying out recipes in a impartial tone.

The canines had to select from a distance and discover their homeowners. The recreation had a number of rounds and the proprietor’s voice was paired with 14 completely different strangers’ voices.

The canines discovered their proprietor in 82% of circumstances, researchers mentioned within the press launch.

To ensure that the canines have been guided by voice alone, and never their sense of scent, within the final two rounds the researchers performed the proprietor’s voice from the place the stranger hid.

The canines nonetheless went to the place their homeowners’ voices have been coming from, indicating that they didn’t use their noses within the activity.

“Dogs’ high choosing success rate, their ability to discriminate their owner’s voice from a variety of control voices, and the fact that dogs’ choices were not confounded by either olfactory cues or speaker order indicate that dogs can reliably use identity cues carried by speech,” the researchers wrote within the examine.

Tamás Faragó, senior researcher on the Department of Ethology, Eötvös Loránd University, instructed CNN Thursday that it might be considered as “surprising” that canines wouldn’t rely extra on their sense of scent in such an experiment.

“Probably in a lot of cases dogs have to switch on their nose to find things and they don’t just use it routinely all the time,” he mentioned.

Faragó and his crew additionally explored what precisely within the voices helped canines to know the place their homeowners have been, and located that canines make use of among the similar voice properties as people to acknowledge who’s speaking. These properties embody pitch (greater or decrease), noisiness (cleaner or harsher), and timbre (brighter or darker).

If the proprietor’s and the stranger’s voice differed extra in pitch and noisiness it helped canines to acknowledge their proprietor’s voice, researchers discovered, whereas timbre and different sound properties didn’t assist the canines to distinguish between their proprietor and a stranger.

The examine’s findings may imply canines might be able to determine their proprietor’s voice over the telephone, Faragó mentioned.

“This can be important for dogs who have separation anxiety,” he mentioned, including this might be a “real world application” of the crew’s findings.

“Of course, usually, the dogs meet in person with humans so that they can differentiate us by our looks, and also the smell, and they use all these things, but there are more and more research and technology going into this direction.”