Dogs’ Cordy to face AFL tribunal

Western Bulldogs defender Zaine Cordy will entrance the AFL tribunal over his off-the-ball bump on GWS teen Tanner Bruhn.

Cordy caught Bruhn excessive through the last quarter of the Bulldogs’ slim win at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Bruhn’s teammates rushed in to remonstrate with Cordy because the Giants’ off-contract forward-midfielder staggered to the bench earlier than being positioned in concussion protocols.

The incident was left ungraded on Sunday by the league’s match evaluate officer, who referred it on to the tribunal.

Cordy will not be in a position to settle for an early plea and is unlikely to be obtainable for the Bulldogs’ must-win conflict with Hawthorn in spherical 23.

The Bulldogs must win and see Carlton lose by sufficient to overturn a slim deficit in share to qualify for the finals.

Cordy’s teammate Bailey Dale is free to play the Hawks after being fined $3000 for hanging the Giants’ Daniel Lloyd.

Melbourne ahead Kysaiah Pickett was fined $5000 for tough conduct over his sort out on Carlton’s Liam Stocker and may play towards Brisbane in Friday night time’s blockbuster.

In different assessed incidents, Adelaide’s Tom Doedee was fined $3000 for forceful front-on contact towards Cameron Zurhaar and Gold Coast’s Sean Lemmens acquired the identical penalty for tough conduct towards Geelong’s Jeremy Cameron.

West Coast ahead Liam Ryan was fined $3000 for hanging Fremantle’s Brandon Walker in a fiery western derby.

A dozen gamers have been fined a complete of $19,000 for partaking in melees through the Dockers’ win.

Five gamers have been fined a complete of $7500 for partaking in melees through the Melbourne-Carlton conflict.