Dog’s dramatic reaction to human putting its stuffed toys in washing machine is hilarious

A video of a canine’s response to its human washing its stuffed toys has was a supply of laughter for a lot of. There is an opportunity that the video can even tickle your humorous bone. It can be a type of movies that you could be find yourself watching greater than as soon as.

The video was initially posted on the Instagram web page lifewithkleekai with the caption “Is mom the new toy story villain?” It once more captured folks’s consideration after being re-shared by one other web page on Instagram. “You r a mur der rer!!!” they wrote whereas posting the video.

The clip opens to point out a girl placing the stuffed toys of her canines right into a washer. While one of many canines stays calm, the opposite one showcases some dramatic reactions.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been shared a couple of day in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous feedback. Many additionally shared laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“The terrifying scream,” posted an Instagram consumer. “This is just NOTTTTT okay mom!!! At least a heads up,” joked one other. “This is so funny,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the hilarious video?