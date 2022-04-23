Dog’s dramatic reaction to pooch brother playing with human is hilarious. Watch

A video of a canine reacting dramatically on seeing its pooch brother getting extra consideration from its human was lately posted on-line. The adorably hilarious video about this sibling rivalry has left individuals amused. Shared on Reddit, the clip is really entertaining to look at.

“Sometimes getting a little brother isn’t so easy,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to point out a canine chewing on a toy that its human is holding. The scene, nevertheless, shortly modifications when one other canine enters the image and tries taking away the toy however fails.

Take a take a look at how the canine reacts:

The video has been posted over 16 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 3,800 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The publish has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous feedback. There had been additionally some who expressed their reactions concerning the cuteness of the doggos.

“Awww but he’s like ‘but I’m cute too!’ Love both their markings and their floof!” wrote a Reddit person. “Cute,” posted one other. “My dogs do not play with kongs or rope toys. All I can buy are stuffed toys and tennis balls that they destroy and the Pitbull plays with a children’s basketball lol. I wish kongs were desired,” shared a pet father or mother whereas speaking a couple of particular kind of canine toy. To which, the unique poster replied, “Yeah I get told I’m lucky with the kongs from other malamute owners too, I tried tennis balls but they are gone in seconds haha. I get maybe three-four throws during fetch sessions and they come back in pieces.”

