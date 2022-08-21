Dog’s enthusiastic way of eating a pup cup leaves people in splits. Watch

Have you ever merely devoured a dish that you simply like with out even interested by the way it makes you look? If sure, then here’s a video which can refresh your memory. The video reveals a really lovely canine enthusiastically eating a pup cup. The video is posted on the Instagram web page devoted to the canine named Baloo. The sweetly written bio of the web page explains that he’s a “destroyer of toys + breaker of stereotypes”.

The video of the canine consuming a pup cup was posted with an attention-grabbing caption. “All of these freeze frames could literally be renaissance paintings. I posted this on my story yesterday and so many of y’all requested it live forever on our feed, so here it is. And yes, I’ve learned my lesson. My car is so sticky,” reads the caption that the canine’s pet mother or father wrote.

We received’t give away what the video reveals, so check out the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered 1.9 lakh views. The submit has additionally amassed greater than 21,200 likes. The share prompted folks to submit numerous feedback. “The best part is when you realize it was a bad idea… ‘Um this was a bad idea’…love you guys!” expressed an Instagram person. “The freeze frames,” posted one other, together with a laughing emoji. “Watched it too many times,” commented a 3rd. “The intensity in his eyes is everything. Lol,” wrote a fourth.