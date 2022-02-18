Dogs find their bite again in AFLW

A five-day break hasn’t deterred the Western Bulldogs as they continued their AFLW mid-season surge at house.

The Bulldogs have been all the time in command of a wasteful Geelong to win 3.10 (28) to 2.4 (16) at Whitten Oval on Friday night time.

Building on the one-point upset of flag favorite Adelaide on the street final weekend, the Dogs surged away after a fair first time period towards a Cats unit that fell away badly up ahead.

It took till early within the final quarter for Geelong to threaten on the scoreboard with objectives from Chloe Scheer and Phoebe McWilliams offering hope of a late comeback.

But the house aspect steadied, regardless of the weariness of their fifth sport in 21 days, grinding out back-to-back victories that retains alive finals hopes.

The Bulldogs monopolised the midfield duels, with rucks Celine Moody and Alice Edmonds feeding dynamic midfield duo Ellie Blackburn, who had 22 possessions, and sidekick Kirsty Lamb, much more dominant with 26 disposals and 7 clearances.

Geelong despatched Julia Crockett-Grills to tag Blackburn within the second half and it was solely when Scheer went into the midfield at the beginning of the final quarter that the Cats have been in a position to win the very important clearances.

The Bulldogs largely wasted the primary use of a gentle breeze within the opening quarter by overusing the handball after dominating the within ahead 50 entries. And the Cats defended stoutly with strain on the ball-carrier to pressure a fast kick or turnover.

But the Dogs have been a reworked unit after a stern lecture from coach Nathan Burke on the quarter-time break. With tall Moody controlling the hit-outs, the house crew seemed extra cohesive and harmful towards the breeze.

It appeared inevitable that the Bulldogs would snap the impasse and key ahead Bonnie Toogood marked on the lead and steered by the essential first objective of the tight contest.

Toogood helped prolong the lead with a slick handpass that launched Elisabeth Georgostathis to objective on the run to place the ending touches on the Dogs’ telling response to their tardy begin.

That means to hit the scoreboard when in vary was a telling distinction between the groups.