Dog’s new ‘friend’ a balloon pops, pooch’s reaction to it will make you chuckle

Dogs are completely lovely creatures. Probably that’s the reason the movies involving the pooches typically go away individuals joyful. Case in level, this video of a canine and its new ‘friend’, a balloon. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you not simply laughing however saying aww too.

The clip was initially posted on the Instagram web page devoted to the canine known as Ruger. And the sweetly written bio in regards to the pooch on the web page reads, “Hello! My name is Ruger Winston. I’m a golden retriever. I love to explore, have fun, and get into mischief, and most of all, I love snacks!”

The video, nevertheless, captured individuals’s consideration after being re-shared on the Instagram web page We Rate Dogs. “This is Ruger. His new friend exploded. Just out of nowhere. You have to believe him. 13/10,” they wrote and shared the video.

We gained’t give away the enjoyable by saying what the video exhibits, so have a look:

The video has been posted two days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“Sometimes frens leave and that’s ok, Ruger,” shared an Instagram consumer. “My heart just popped like this balloon seeing that cute face,” posted one other. “Dibs on being Ruger’s replacement friend,” commented a 3rd. “No need to explain Ruger, your eyes tell me everything I need to know. Forever innocent!” wrote a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?