Dogs of war to bank on gritty NRL defence

Canterbury need to be just like the Bulldogs of previous, in a position to constantly financial institution on gritty defence, after lastly taking some stress off coach Trent Barrett.

Saturday’s win over the Sydney Roosters marked the Bulldogs’ first victory over one of many NRL’s large weapons for the reason that finish of 2020, and simply the eighth in opposition to any crew in three seasons.

But it is the way in which Barrett’s males snapped their six-game dropping streak that has happy Canterbury from the 16-12 win.

After leaking factors for the previous month, the Bulldogs managed to carry their very own line intact within the ultimate 20 minutes because the Roosters had greater than 90 per cent of the ball of their half.

The 12 factors they conceded was their equal-fourth finest return underneath Barrett, with their scramble defence essential on the finish.

The Dogs are adamant their assault nonetheless has loads of enchancment in it, with mixtures starting to settle amid the raft of recent faces in 2022.

But till it clicks correctly Canterbury know they should be prepared to scrap their option to victory.

“It’s no secret that you build your games off defence,” prop Paul Vaughan stated.

“It’s an attitude thing. You have to come to the game and want to do it. That will take a lot of pressure off the attack.

“Holding the Roosters to 12 was an ideal consequence for us on the weekend.

“That’s one of the biggest aspects, build that defence and hold teams to below 16. That goes a long way towards winning the game.”

In one other increase for the Bulldogs, Canterbury are assured that they may have captain Josh Jackson again from COVID-19 to face besieged Canberra on Friday.

But time on the sector collectively for his or her backbone is what stays most vital.

The Bulldogs are assured their assault is starting to really feel smoother with Kyle Flanagan at halfback after he was reinstated to associate Matt Burton for the final 4 matches.

While two of their three tries on Saturday got here from unstructured play, Canterbury have been in a position to higher management of the sport.

Josh Addo-Carr on Monday praised Burton’s kicking recreation as off the charts, together with his booming 40-20 late one of many largest performs of spherical eight.

“I feel like ever since Flanno has come into the team Burto has come to life,” Addo-Carr stated.

“We start the game really well but I think our second halves could be better.

“We solely scored one attempt within the second half. If we will rating extra factors within the second half we will likely be even more durable crew to beat.

“We’re (getting there) slowly and getting in the right direction.”