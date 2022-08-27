Dog’s reaction to human taking her favourite toy to wash it is hilarious. See pics

Most kids have that one toy that they completely love carrying round with them. And, it by no means sits nicely with them when somebody tries taking them away. Turns out, that response shouldn’t be unique to people and canine response in the identical manner too – or no less than that’s what this glorious put up suggests. Through footage, the put up exhibits a canine’s response to her human taking his favorite toy to clean it.

The photos are posted on the Instagram web page devoted to the canine named Tubs. The bio on the web page says that she is a Purebred Staffordshire Bull Terrier residing in Australia.

“Hands down Tubs favourite Teddy. Swipe to see her reaction when I try to take it off her to wash it,” reads the caption shared together with the photographs. The put up exhibits completely different response of the canine to her human taking away her toy.

Since being posted a day in the past, the share has amassed greater than 2,700 likes and counting. The put up has additionally promoted folks to take to feedback part to share their reactions. “Awe this is precious Tubs,” posted an Instagram consumer. “Awww the way she has her paw over her teddy bear. Just a lil snuggly Tubs,” shared one other. “She is so adorable,” commented a 3rd. “Such a cutie pie,” wrote a fourth.