Dog’s reaction to human waking him up will melt your heart. Watch

A video of a human gently waking up their canine has became a supply of happiness for a lot of. Shared on Reddit, the video reveals the canine portraying a smile whereas being woken up by his human. There is an opportunity that the video won’t solely depart you smiling however may also fill your coronary heart with a heat feeling.

The video is shared with a easy but candy caption. “My old boy smiles every time I wake him up. Going to be 18 in November, this is Bear,” it reads.

The clip opens to point out a canine mendacity on a flooring. Within moments, a person – not seen on the display – lovingly pets the canine in an try and wake him up. The canine does get up however not earlier than curling up his lips to provide a candy smile.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 11 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 35,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback. Some couldn’t cease speaking concerning the adorableness of the video.

“What a sweet old guy. But to tell the truth, I would probably smile if someone woke me up like that,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “What a love bug. Good ole boy,” expressed one other. “With gentle pets like that, how could he not smile. So sweet,” commented a 3rd. To which, the unique poster replied, “I have some absolute gems of Bear. I could flood this subreddit with 17 years of videos and pictures haha.”

What are your ideas on the video?