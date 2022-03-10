Dog’s reaction to man performing magic trick with its toy is hilariously cute

Do you keep in mind the first time you noticed a magic trick? How did it make you’re feeling? Did it leave you surprised or stunned? There is an opportunity that it could have additionally left you boombazled too. Whatever your response could have been, there’s a likelihood that this video involving a canine will make you are taking a stroll down reminiscence lane. This is a video that reveals a canine’s response to its human performing a magic trick with its toy.

The video was initially posted on TikTok about two years in the past. However, every so often, the clip resurfaces and leaves individuals entertained. This time, the video captured individuals’s consideration after being re-posted by a Redditor. “This made me smile,” they wrote and posted the video.

The clip opens to point out a person sitting on the ground with a canine standing in entrance of him. He can be seen holding a toy in his hand. Without moments, he performs a magic trick and makes the toy disappear. What has now left individuals chuckling, and in addition saying aww, is the canine’s response to the state of affairs.

Take a take a look at the canine’s stunned response to its human performing a magic trick:

The video was posted on Reddit about seven hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 4,100 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. Alongside, the share has additionally amassed numerous feedback from individuals.

“The fact that he looks at the camera. So freakin’ cute haha,” wrote a Reddit person. “He like ‘you see that!?’,” shared one other. “Adorable dog,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?