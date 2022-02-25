Dog’s reaction to realising she is licking floor while sleeping will crack you up

Have you ever executed one thing that’s completely foolish and upon realising you set free of sigh of aid that nobody noticed you doing that? That might be what this canine felt on greedy that the factor she is licking whereas sleeping is the ground. Shared on Reddit, it is a video which will depart you laughing arduous and in addition saying aww.

“Just caught my dog licking the floor in her sleep. Her look when she realised cracked me up,” reads the caption shared together with the clip. The video opens to indicate a canine sleeping on its mattress stored on a flooring. While a lot of the pooch’s physique is contained in the mattress, its head is touching the ground. The canine is seen very intently licking the ground with its eyes closed. This goes on for a couple of seconds, till the canine instantly wakes up, opens its eyes and realises what’s going on. It is the canine’s response to that which has now left people laughing out loud.

Take a have a look at the adorably hilarious video:

The video was posted two days in the past. Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of upvotes. Till now, the clip has gathered practically 51,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. People shared numerous feedback whereas reacting to the video. Some even lovingly wrote how the canine’s derpy antics left them amused.

“What a cutie,” wrote a Redditor. “She is dreaming some delicious food,” shared one other. “I swear I thought this was a lion for a second,” posted a 3rd. “The look of realization,” expressed a fourth. “She’s like ‘good nobody saw me’,” commented a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video of the canine shared on Reddit?