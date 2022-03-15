Dog’s reaction to seeing squirrel on TV is absolutely hilarious. Watch

Do you like watching humorous animal videos whereas scrolling by way of social media? Then here’s a clip that will depart you in splits. This video reveals a canine’s response to watching a squirrel on TV. The video has now impressed individuals and there’s a probability that it’s going to have the identical impact on you too.

The clip was initially posted on the TikTok and Instagram accounts devoted to the canine named Stella final 12 months. Her Insta bio says she is a 6-year outdated golden chow who was rescued on June twenty eighth, 2018. It additional provides on to say that she is “a smart, sassy and lovable pup.”

The video of Stella watching squirrel once more created a buzz amid individuals after being re-shared just lately by an Instagram web page. “Heckin’ squirrelly got @stelllabella_1 feeling some kind of WAY,” they wrote whereas posting the video.

Take a have a look at the clip that will depart you laughing:

The video has been posted about 4 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 67,000 views and the numbers are rapidly rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied sorts of reactions. Many additionally showcased their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons.

“The eyes,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Lol!!!! Adorable,” shared one other. “Cutest dog ever,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video of the canine?