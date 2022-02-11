Dog’s reaction to trying bell pepper slice for the first time is hilarious

A video of a canine attempting a slice of a bell pepper for the primary time has changed into a supply of laughter for a lot of. There is an opportunity that the video will tickle your humorous bone too. Moreover, if you’re additionally not a fan of this meals merchandise, then one can find the canine’s response tremendous relatable too.

Shared on Instagram, the caption of the video reads, “His first experience with bell peppers.” The clip opens to indicate a canine standing on a sofa with a slice of bell pepper hanging from its mouth. The video then reveals the pooch’s response to it.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about eight hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 4,900 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous sorts of replies. Some of the reactions additionally acquired replies from the person who posted the video.

“I like how he gets mad at it! How dare you taste bad!!” wrote a Reddit consumer whereas reacting to the video. “I love how dogs take bad food as a personal insult,” joked one other. To which, the unique poster replied, “Hahahahah.”

“I do this every time I try a raw bell pepper. I’m just not as cute,” posted a 3rd. “The green ones do taste awful. Red is best,” shared a fourth. They acquired a reply from the unique poster who additionally defined concerning the consuming behavior of the canine.

“I totally agree. He chomped on a red one for a little while. He’s a horrible chewe, an inch of red wasn’t finished even after several minutes. He’s never destroyed anything…like we let him take socks because he doesn’t harm them. He likes to take things, nibble a little, then find the next item for his collection. I have a box of sticks for use in mixed media crafts that I keep on floor for him. He drags one out, moves it into hallway, comes back for the next….eventually there is like 12 sticks and a sock in the hallway lol,” they shared.

