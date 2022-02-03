Dog’s routine before meeting girlfriend for date night is adorable to watch

Are you on the lookout for a canine video to brighten up your day? Then this can be a clip that will simply do the trick. Posted on Instagram, the video reveals a canine preparing for his date night time.

“As many of you know, Magnus has a girlfriend. Her name is Phoebe and she is a 5 year old yellow lab that lives around the corner from us. They are the cutest couple and every time we pass Phoebe’s house, Magnus looks all around to see if his favorite girl is outside. Did Magnus forget anything in his date night prep?” reads the caption posted together with the video.

The video opens to indicate the canine taking assist of its human to get its coat brushed. The pooch then selects the costume for his date. The clip then goes on the present the opposite issues that the canine does earlier than visiting his girlfriend.

We received’t give away the whole lot, so check out the candy video of the canine preparing for the date night time:

The video has been posted just a few days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 24,000 likes and counting. The video has additionally prompted folks to share varied feedback.

“This is so cute! Magnus is an amazing fur baby! How about hot cocoa cuddle night with a fireplace, jammies and his lady, Phoebe,” steered an Instagram person. “Magnificent,” posted one other. “This is so cute,” expressed a 3rd. “Soooo handsome Magnus,” wrote a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?