Dogs want to be friends with cat. Video shows how the kitty reacts

Do you like movies that showcase cats and canines collectively? Then here’s a clip that may make you very blissful. This video reveals two canines making an attempt to show a cat into their good friend. Hilariously candy, the video makes for an amusing watch.

“They want to be friends with the cat so badly. Cat pretends not to like them,” the Redditor posted whereas sharing the video. “Two sisters. 4 months old. Lily and Poppy. Bitey little things. Sharp puppy teeth,” the unique poster additionally wrote whereas commenting on their very own put up.

The video opens two present two canines a cat and making an attempt to get her consideration. The pooches strive very onerous to persuade the cat however fail. Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about six hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than two thousand upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“Aww they came to you like “make the small dog play with us,” wrote a Reddit consumer. To which, the unique poster replied, “Always. It’s 50/50. Sometimes the cat sniffs them and let them chase her around the house. Sometimes she’ll scratch them without remorse.”

“Doggies are so pure,” posted one other. “Cat: your supplications are duly noted and I will let you know of my decision at my leisure,” joked a 3rd. “You get free dusting with those ears hitting the floor so cute,” commented a fourth. And, the unique poster jokingly replied, “Time to create a Bassett onesie and put them to work. I mean, they don’t even pay rent and eat for free.”

What are your ideas on the video?