Dogs won’t rush son of a gun

Adam Treloar and Cody Weightman are among the many Bulldogs edging nearer to full coaching as they ramp up their pre-season

The Western Bulldogs returned from their pre-season camp in Warrnambool with a prolonged session in blistering warmth at Whitten Oval on Monday.

Practice matches in opposition to opposition golf equipment are a fortnight away because the Dogs look to avenge their grand ultimate defeat to Melbourne, after they led by 19 factors midway by the third quarter.

They are comparatively wholesome however coach Luke Beveridge nonetheless has choices to make on varied gamers, together with the tall timber up ahead and within the ruck.

Here’s what we observed in the course of the session.

Main group returns imminent

Western Bulldogs stars Adam Treloar and Cody Weightman stay on modified duties however are creeping nearer to rejoining full coaching.

They joined first-year rookie Charlie Parker and veteran Taylor Duryea in operating laps at one stage throughout a testing, two-and-a-half-hour session.

Ex-Magpie Treloar has a protracted historical past with soft-tissue setbacks, whereas prized ahead Weightman is constructing again to full well being after post-season foot surgical procedure.

Young pup Weightman, particularly, was bouncing round as soon as he was unleashed in direction of the tip of coaching and lived as much as his deadeye dick popularity with a collection of correct photographs at aim.

Treloar took half in some mild floor drills with out overextending himself, with reappointed captain Marcus Bontempelli tipping that each have been “not far away”.

“The Covid stuff is still interrupting (players) at different points, with blokes sometimes missing a week here and there, so it’s not going to be fully aligned all the time,” Bontempelli stated.

“You’re just sort of managing blokes back in after spending some time away … but I think they’re pretty close to being back into full training within the next week or two.”

Sam Darcy (foot stress fracture) and Josh Bruce and Toby McLean, who’re each receiving from ACL tears, are the Bulldogs’ longer-term accidents.

No rush on Darcy

There is not any timeline on when father-son prodigy Sam Darcy will probably be again as he recovers from a foot stress fracture however triple All-Australian Jack Macrae is preaching endurance.

The Bulldogs matched the Giants’ bid on Darcy at No.2 in final yr’s AFL draft however knew earlier than that he was coping with the foot subject.

He accomplished his first outside run since then in mid-January and is being introduced alongside cautiously.

“I don’t think there’s any rush on it. He has the right appetite for what he‘s brought,” Macrae stated.

“Injuries are part of footy and as cliche as it is, he’s just controlling what he can and … he’s missed a lot of footy through Covid as well.

“Everyone forgets the under-18 (NAB League) program has been compromised the most out of all of them. They’ve all missed a lot of footy and you’ve just got to be a bit patient.”

Richards one to observe

Ed Richards is usually the forgotten younger gun on the Kennel.

Blessed with nice tempo and a deadly left boot, Richards rocketed up the draft board to be a top-20 choice in 2017.

The 22-year-old performed 58 video games in his first three seasons – exhibiting some nice glimpses in that point – however a severe ankle damage restricted him to 5 matches in 2021.

Richards regarded sharp at coaching on Monday, along with his laser-like kicking a standout. But the place will Luke Beveridge play him?

The ruck dilemma

Stefan Martin and Jordon Sweet will each hope to play loads of senior soccer this yr, alongside rising tower Tim English.

Sweet turned his again on rival curiosity to re-sign in October for 2 years regardless of taking part in solely 5 video games final season and none after Round 11.

English was drafted as a ruckman however has loved success as an interceptor and was used as a ahead down the stretch final yr, particularly as soon as Josh Bruce suffered his knee damage.

The 24-year-old’s subject kicking was on full show in drills on Monday and it stays to be seen the place he’ll play most of his soccer in 2022.

Martin is probably going in his ultimate season and Sweet will probably be eager for extra senior alternatives.

Where does West match?

Another son-of-a-gun, Rhylee West, acquired loads of reward from teammates for his coaching contributions however his path to the senior facet appears to be like a troublesome one.

The Dogs have as a lot midfield depth as any membership going round – simply ask new Pie Patrick Lipinski – and he doesn’t have the zip usually related to profitable small forwards.

But there’s by no means a scarcity of effort from West, whose contract expires at season’s finish. He has an enormous yr forward.