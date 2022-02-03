Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie Among Rock Hall Nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are amongst this 12 months’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based establishment introduced 17 artists and teams being thought-about for Rock Hall induction, together with Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

READ MORE: Macomb County Roads, Not As Bad As Expected During Snowstorm, Road Department Still Prepared

Beck and Simon are additionally nominated for the primary time.

Eminem, who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, earned a nomination within the first 12 months he was eligible.

This 12 months’s class can be introduced in May, with an induction ceremony deliberate for later this 12 months.

READ MORE: Weather Service: Flint Received Record 9-Inch Snowfall

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” mentioned John Sykes, head of the muse that runs the Rock Hall, in a press launch on Wednesday.

Artists should have launched their first business recording at the least 25 years earlier than they’re eligible for induction.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon thanked fans on Twitter for his or her help through the years. “This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” he wrote.

The different nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

MORE NEWS: The Store Before The Storm: Shoppers Make Last Minute Trips

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.